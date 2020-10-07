What do you think about Mayor Lovely Warren?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What do you think about our city leader facing potential time behind bars?

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is facing two felony charges related to campaign finance activities. News 8 took to the city to conduct an unscientific experiment to gauge her constituents reactions.

We set up a sign that said “Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is facing felony charges. What do you think?”

Rochester resident Nick Castellano was the first to chime in.

“It’s concerning, I’m not sure what direction these charges will ultimately go in, but it is important for the public to have that knowledge of what is going on in their community and holding their officials accountable,” Castellano said.

Then, walking down Park Avenue, Hank Burton saw our sign and stopped to reflect.

“She’s facing felony charges which is crazy,” Burton said.

Burton has a strong opinion about whether or not the mayor should still be running the city while facing charges related to her 2017 re-election campaign finance activities — charges that include Scheming to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

“[She should] step down,” Burton said. “There’s nothing else she can do.”

Others brush it off as politics being politics.

“It’s just disappointing to see this come to life especially around election season,” said Lea Karnath. “Politicians are kind of branded as controversial figures when they should be focusing on the people they should be serving.”

Some feel like the mayor is taking hits left and right, and should be looked at as innocent until proven otherwise.

“Mayor Warren’s been under a lot of scrutiny lately in regards to Daniel Prude, and now her campaign finance violations, so it brings up a lot of questions,” Castellano said.

We’ve seen the Mayor has plenty of support, yesterday groups cheered for her as she left the City Courthouse following her arraignment. Leaders in the faith community say Warren has been fighting an uphill battle since she started in politics, and they’ll stand behind and support the Mayor through all this.