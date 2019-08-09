What AT&T’s deal with CBS means for News 8 WROC, other Nexstar-owned stations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Thursday agreement between two of the largest media companies in the U.S. will not affect Rochester area DirecTV subscribers who have been without News 8 WROC since July 4.

AT&T’s announcement of a “multi-year content carriage agreement with the CBS Corporation,” posted from its @DirecTVService Twitter account, only pertains to CBS stations that CBS directly owns.

Rochester’s CBS affiliate, News 8 WROC, is owned by Nexstar Media Group, a company that’s been without a broadcast agreement with DirecTV subscribers since July 4. AT&T owns DirecTV.

