PITTSFORD, NY (WROC-TV) - Mark IV Enterprises has spent about six million dollars removing oily soil from the old tank farm along the Erie Canal in Pittsford.

The residential project known as "Westport Crossings" on 75 Monroe Avenue has been in the works for about 12 years and was finally making headway with the previous village planning board. Now new members on the board want to put those plans on hold.

Don Riley with Mark IV says, "We want to build. We just want to build."

Riley says he does not understand the sudden shift with the village, and now they've issued a new lawsuit against the planning board. "The mayor appears to have a change of heart and started, we believe, running away from his own project," says Riley.

Mayor Robert Corby says Mark IV changed development plans after their special permit was issued in 2012. Something he calls a bait and switch.

"Everyone from the beginning has always supported the development of the site, but done appropriately according to code."

Corby says the alterations on Mark IV's end resulted in eight lawsuits. "It's a legal morass," he adds.

One local group citizens group wants the project scaled down, something Riley says they're planning on. The development plans now show it will hold about 167 units, that's down from the original number of 185, a major economic punch when the numbers are crunched.

But for Corby, it comes down to two factors: walkability and proper preservation of the area.

"So there are still some other issues that need to get worked out, but I think we're getting to the end of the line," says Corby.

But Riley says after 12 years, let's get moving. "We've invested too much to not do it."