ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tonight’s storm is hitting some of Western New York hard– so we got some expert advice on gearing up for stormy weather.

News 8 spoke with Dennis McCarthy from Ace Mayer Hardware tells us foot traffic has increased since people have started collecting storm necessities. McCarthy says it’s important to have a shovel on hand, rock salt for your sidewalk, driveway, and stairs— if you have them— and a generator if you’re in an area with frequent, weather-related power outages.

“In the optimal situation, it’s definitely not a bad thing to have to be prepared for. Up here, many of us have been through at least one ice storm that knocked out power for a prolonged period of time.” said McCarthy. “Most of the time you think power outages it’s ‘oh it was for a few hours or a few minutes.’ But, if you get to the point that you’re overnight or days— you really need something to supplement some of that energy for your home.”

However, if you get a generator, McCarthy recommends having a professional do the job.

“We also try to caution people because the last thing you want to do if you don’t have a great knowledge of electrical is to start playing with generators and hooking up panels and trying to back feed your house,” he said

Governor Kathy Hochul announced potentially life-threatening conditions which could include damaging winds, freezing temperatures, and lake-effect snow.

“Our team has been preparing in advance for the worst-case scenarios,” said Hochul, “our agencies are all on high alert coordinating with our very experienced local leaders.”

Hochul says that heavy snowfalls may fall at rates of two to three inches per hour overnight in some of the heaviest areas.

“At even one inch an hour, it’s very challenging for our state, county, and city road crews to keep the roads clear,” she put into context. “At three inches an hour, it’s almost impossible even to keep the thruway clear with the plows that we have.”

Governor Hochul and local authorities also announced a full travel ban for passenger vehicles, effective for all of Erie County beginning tonight at 9 p.m. to give plow crews time and space to clear roads during the overnight hours. That ban will be reassessed at 6 a.m. Sunday morning.