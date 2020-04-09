Western NY Post Offices hiring temporary positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Postal service is looking to hire temporary clerk assistants in post offices around western New York, including Rochester.

Locations in Buffalo, Jamestown, Elmira and surrounding areas are also hiring.

The deadline to apply is April 11. Pay is $17.95 per hour. The only way to apply is online at usps.com/careers.

From the website, click on “Search Jobs” select “New York,” click “Start,” and then click on the link for the appropriate job.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam.

Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required. Additionally, if an applicant has been outside of the U.S. for more than six months out of the last 5 years, the Postal Service is not able to process a clearance for them. This applies to both U.S. Citizens and non-U.S. Citizens.