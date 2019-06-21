Western New York soccer trainer faces child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A trainer for the Empire United Buffalo soccer club is facing child porn charges.

Prosecutors say Shelby Garigen, 41, started using Snapchat to communicate with a 17-year-old boy in November 2017. The boy played on a soccer team she trained.

The communication soon turned sexual, and eventually, the two started exchanging sexually explicit photos with one another, prosecutors say.

Last month, the boy’s parents discovered the Snapchat communication between the two, officials say.

After this, they contacted the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, who then reached out to the FBI office in Buffalo.

Following this, the FBI began to assume the online identity of the 17-year-old. The communication became sexual again, and Garigen sent sexually explicit videos of herself to someone she thought was a minor, prosecutors say.

Additionally, officials say she even made arrangements to meet with the person for sex.

Officials believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information that could help prosecutors is asked to call (716) 843-1616.