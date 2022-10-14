ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters were called Nunda Bysersville Road around midnight Tuesday, where they found the home fully engulfed in flames. A body found in the home was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identifiation.

On Friday, police identified the man as Dennis Palmer, 57, who lived in the home.

The sheriff’s office said a wood stove in the home was likely the cause of the fire, though the official cause is still under investigation.