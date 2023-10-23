ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the holiday season, the West Herr Dealership once again launches a massive collection to help feed those in need.

Collection bins can be found at all of the West Herr dealership locations. They’re looking for canned or dry goods to donate.

Last year, the auto group collected over 5,000 bags to give to charities. This season, they’re trying to top that. The drive runs until November 11. Donors can enter to win one of five footballs autographed by professional football player Josh Allen.