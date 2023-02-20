ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The wheels are turning for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, as they have a new way to assist youth in our area.

The West Herr Automotive Group presented the organization with a Ford Transit van to provide necessary transportation for their community-based programs. Those with The Boys and Girls Clubs say this is a game-changer in terms of costs.

“Some of the places that we take our kids, they may never have gotten to go there again,” said Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. “Two weeks ago, we took kids up to see Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. We took 15 kids to see Isaiah for his Bobblehead night. We had to rent a van in order to do that, and it costs the club considerable expenses.”

The van will also be filled with books donated by the Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library as they work toward their mission of enhancing literacy among their members.