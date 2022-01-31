‘We’re lucky:’ Rochester family raising awareness after child born with rare birth defect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — January 31st is Omphalocele Awareness Day and one local family is working to raise awareness about the rare condition.

An Omphalocele is a birth defect that causes an infant to be born with some of its organs in the umbilical cord rather than inside the body cavity.

1 in 5,000 babies are born with this condition, and Leo Lewis happened to be the one in that statistic.

“At our first ultrasound, with Leo, we discovered that he had an Omphalocele, and it basically just looked like a little pouch on the outside of his abdomen,” Leo’s mom Leann said.

Leann and Larry Lewis had been trying to have a child for three years when they finally had Leo, but he didn’t come without some challenges.

“It was really difficult to hear that, especially after trying for so many years to have a baby that we’re so happy that we finally were pregnant. And then to find out he had these issues,” Leann said.

However, on March 24th, the Lewis family welcomed baby Leo into the world at 6 lbs 9 oz.

“As soon as he was out, they whisked him off and did the surgery. They told me we’re bringing them right back to do skin closure over the Omphalocele, which was not exactly what we were expecting. So I really only had like a minute or two with Leo before they took him off to surgery,” Leo’s dad Larry said.

Dr. Clint Morrison is a Pediatric Surgeon at the University of Rochester and was one of the doctors who operated on Leo on the very first day of his life.

“There’s a period of time early on in development where the abdominal organs actually develop outside of the body and they’re supposed to retreat back into the abdominal cavity. But when they don’t and they stay outside the body, that leads to an Omphalocele,” Dr. Morrison said.

Leo’s condition was considered very severe and after he was born, his parents had a long road ahead of them as he also had a heart defect. Babies born with Omphaloceles have a 50% chance of having other complications such as a heart defect.

“The major risk to the baby is not from the Omphalocele, but from the other conditions that also come along with it frequently, including things like congenital heart defects. And Leo had a very severe congenital heart defect that had to be taken care of as well when he was a baby,” Dr. Morrison said.

“We’re lucky. We did have good doctors and literally saved his life. His cardiologist was in the room when he coded and saved his life. And as traumatic and scary as that was for us, we knew that they were doing everything possible for him,” Larry said.

The Lewis family credits Golisano Children’s Hospital for their guidance during this time. After 68 days in NICU, Leo finally came home.

“Just getting him in the house for the first time and not being in the hospital. There’s a constant noise in the hospital. There are always monitors going off. You definitely get to the point where you just hear monitors all the time and you’re always on edge kind of watching it. It’s like this weird quietness when you get home. It’s almost alarming because you’re like, ‘should he be on a monitor right now? Should I have a heart rate monitor on my kid, or is it all right that he’s sleeping in his crib right now?’ There’s that level of, like, every little noise. You’re kind of like, ‘Is he all right?’” Larry said.

Leann and Larry found solace in an online support group called ‘MOO.’

“I’m really thankful for the Facebook group ‘Mothers of Omphalocele,’ because they really helped connect me with families around the world to provide me the support I needed and answer all the questions that I had. Even being in the NICU, I had a million and one questions of things that I wasn’t expecting. And so I was able to go on and ask questions. And those families were able to provide support with some responses of their own experiences to help kind of give me some more hope,” Leann said.

Moving forward, Leo’s parents hope bringing awareness to this condition will help make it easier for future parents-to-be.

“Hopefully that this awareness will drive a little bit more interest in the science community to try to figure out ways to deal with this condition, to give the children that have it a little bit more of a normal life after they’ve had their surgeries,” Larry said.

Leo had a long journey to get where he is now but at this point, all his big surgeries are behind him and he gets to simply be a kid.