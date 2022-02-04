‘We’re hurting even more now’: Staffing shortages plague Monroe County school districts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – While the mask debate has been consistent in our community, another debate among teachers is gaining growing interest. Staffing shortages have plagued nearly every industry during the pandemic and schools are no exception.

Teacher shortages were a problem in schools prior to the pandemic, and now they have only gotten worse.

Jennifer Wagner is a 5th-grade teacher at school number 58 in the Rochester City School District.

“I don’t think there are too many schools that can truly function as an efficient school with the staffing we have right now,” Wagner said.

With so many school staff absences, districts are forced to find anyone they can to run a classroom on a day-to-day basis.

“Principals were covering classrooms themselves, assistant principals were covering, intervention specialists, paraprofessionals, librarians, so the students could remain in schools because we’re committed to that,” President of Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, Bo Wright said.

However, teachers said that commitment to keeping schools open only has a positive effect if the right educators are in place to make their impact.

“Let’s keep schools open. But I’m asking you why? Because if I’m not there, we don’t have enough people to do good by your kids,” Wagner said.

Local school districts are desperate to keep their staffing numbers up. So much so, the Greece Central school district is offering a $200 bonus to staff members who don’t call out sick.

“It’s almost saying we’re going to punish you when you are sick because you won’t get this money. I’m sorry if a teacher sick they’re really sick,” Wagner said.

A positive to come out of schooling in the pandemic may be the re-evaluation of how students are assessed as the January New York state regents’ exams were canceled this year.

“How do we put ourselves in a position from an educations standpoint where we’re actually stronger because of what we’ve gone through. And my hope is not to see us revert back to same old same old especially as it relates to assessment,” Superintendent Wright said.

“Are you trying to keep schools open to truly educate and support our youth and to get them to live in the outdoor world? Well, then let us teach them what they need to be out there, and not tell me to hit a score,” Wagner said.

In terms of the mask mandate in schools, that will be re-evaluated on February 21st at the state level. Superintendent Wright said when a decision comes down from the state, our local schools will be prepared to adjust as needed.