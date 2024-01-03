ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The chief medical officer for WellNow Urgent Care responded Wednesday after severing ties with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on January 1.

On a call Wednesday morning, WellNow representatives said the ball was in the court of Excellus when it comes to negotiations over insurance rates. They said they asked Excellus for the same rates they get paid in Buffalo.

“What we’re saying to Excellus at this point is that in Buffalo and Western New York you recognize us as an urgent care, you reimburse us as an urgent care, as a specialty service in that area. However 60 miles down the road, you don’t treat us the same way. And it doesn’t make sense to us,” said Dr. Robert Biernbaum, WellNow CMO.

Excellus has said they have made every attempt to engage in a good faith contract, but claim WellNow has declined its offers.