Weight-Loss surgery may help more than just losing weight

A groundbreaking 20-year study coming out of Cleveland proves the benefits of bariatric surgery span well beyond just losing weight.

Weight-loss surgery is commonly thought of as cosmetic surgery. Doctors at Rochester General Hospital are changing the mindset, saying obesity is a disease and this study suggests that weight-loss surgery can cut major cardiovascular events and premature deaths by nearly half.

“There’s been no intervention other than weight loss surgery that’s had such a profound effect on these patients,” said RGH Bariatric Surgeon Alok Gandhi. “It hasn’t been replicated yet.”

Doctors say this is by far and away the number one way to mitigate the root cause of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and more medical problems that come with obesity.

“We’re doing this so that you don’t die from diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Feitell, RGH Cardiologist, “Or that you don’t have a massive heart attack when you’re 55 years old.”

Doctors collaborate to take care of the underlying issue which is obesity. Often the only way to make drastic changes to improve livelihood and prevent death is bariatric surgery. Study here