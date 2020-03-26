Wegmans to install shields between cashiers, shoppers at registers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans has confirmed that the grocery store will be installing plastic shields between the cashier and shoppers in the check out lines at all Syracuse-area and Rochester-area stores.

Plans are underway to install these as concern grows over human contact when buying groceries. There is no word yet on when exactly these shields will be installed.

The grocery chain has already limited the purchase supply of certain household items.

Earlier this month, Wegmans announced it changed the hours for all stores in New York. They are now operating from 6 a.m. through 12 a.m.

