Wegmans to administer Pfizer vaccines to children

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Wegmans locations in New York State are now vaccinating patients ages 12-15.

May 15 was the first day of availability for the new age group. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in Americans ages 12-15 this week.

Children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their appointment.

“We just got approved to do Pfizer for 12 years and up,” Jeff Gasbarre said. “We also still have Moderna and J&J that we’ve been doing for 18 and up. So [it’s] an exciting day at Wegmans and for the rest of the company.”

Walk-in appointments are also available for all approved ages.

