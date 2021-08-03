Wegmans ‘strongly’ encouraging customers wear masks amid COVID-19 surge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans updated its masking policy Tuesday, in light of changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local governments.

Effective immediately, all customers regardless of vaccination status will be strongly encouraged to wear masks while shopping. All employees will be required to wear masks.

Effective immediately: After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC & state & local health departments, we strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us. All employees are now required to wear a mask in our stores. — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) August 3, 2021

The Rochester Red Wings made a similar move Tuesday — recommending fans wear masks in indoor spaces like the team store and restrooms — and requiring employees to wear masks.

Monroe County began recommending masks indoors once again in public facilities on Monday. All Monroe County employees will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public and common areas at all county-operated facilities, whether they are vaccinated or not.