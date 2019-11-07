Wegmans ranked No. 1 for best places to work in retail for 4th consecutive year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans was ranked No. 1 on the list of 2019 Best Workplaces in Retail.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Wegmans has ranked at the top of the list.

The rankings, compiled by Great Place to Work and Fortune, analyzes anonymous survey feedback representing more than 694,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-certified organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

“We have always believed that, if our people are valued and supported, they will give their best to our customers and to each other,” says CEO Colleen Wegman in a press release. “I am grateful and proud of what they are able to accomplish every day.”

Wegmans recently opened its 101st store in Brooklyn, New York.