Wegmans limiting purchase of toilet paper, cleaning products and more over COVID-19 concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In response to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, Wegmans is now limiting the purchase supply of certain household items.

According to Wegmans’ website, “To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of the products below. We continue to receive shipments of these products and are sending them out to stores as soon as they arrive.”

A limit of four each per order:

Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

A limit of three each per order:

Hand sanitizer

Rubbing alcohol

Alcohol wipes and prep pads

Hydrogen peroxide

A limit of two each per order:

All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count

All Clorox disinfecting wipes

All Lysol disinfecting wipes

Wegmans towelettes, 40 count

Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

A limit of one each per order:

Wegmans bath tissue, family pack

Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack

In Wegmans stores throughout the areas, customers have noticed empty shelves, as seen here at the Penfield Wegmans store.

More information about Wegmans purchase restrictions can be found on this page.