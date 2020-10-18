Wegmans hosts flu-shot clinic in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Wegmans is encouraging customers to get their flu shots. The grocery chain hosted a drive-thru clinic outside the Mall at Greece Ridge on Saturday.

Medical professionals are worried that people sick with the flu will head to their local hospitals for treatment that could put them at risk for COVID-19 and also take needed resources from people who already have the coronavirus.

In an effort to reduce the risk, Wegmans wants to make it easy to get your flu vaccine this year.

“Finding new ways and make it easy for people to get a flu shot who may still be worried about coming into our stores,” Michelle Chantra, pharmacy manager at Ridgemont Wegmans said. “If we could have folks get the flu vaccine then we can reduce the chances of people being in the hospital this flu season and be able to focus on the COVID surge again.”

Wegmans locations offer in-store flu shots. They are free with most insurance coverage.