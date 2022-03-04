ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans will no longer require its employees to wear masks while in stores.

According to the grocery store chain’s website, “Unless mandated at the state or local level, employees and customers are no longer required to wear a face mask while in our stores.”

The requirement for Wegmans shoppers to wear masks in local stores was dropped last month when Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the statewide indoor mask mandate.

The state’s indoor mask mandate went into effect on December 13 and required masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

New York state has seen as steep dropoff in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The governor’s office reported less than 2,500 new cases statewide Thursday, down from more than 90,000 reported on January 7.

As cases and hospitalizations have dropped off, the statewide requirement for masks to be worn in schools was also lifted this week.

According to current state guidelines, masks are still required in certain settings, including: