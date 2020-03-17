Breaking News
New York state temporarily suspends debt collection in response to coronavirus
Closings
Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is temporarily changing its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new store hours come just four days removed from Wegmans announcing it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day.

“We understand there are people in our communities, in particular susceptible populations, who are unable to get to our stores during this difficult time. While we need to remain focused on keeping our shelves stocked and our doors open for everyone, there are resources in our communities for those who cannot get to their local store. The best place to start is the local information and resource referral line, 211 in most communities, followed by the county’s website. We’re also calling on the public to help their neighbors and those around them,” the press release said.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

  • All Market Café seating areas
  • All in-store Pubs
  • Select Burger Bars
  • Amore
  • Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

There is currently a two item purchase limit on:

Baby

  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Medication
  • Diapers

Bakery

  • Packaged Breads & Rolls

Cleaning supploes

  • Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Household Cleaners

Dairy

  • Eggs
  • Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes

Frozen

  • Frozen Vegetables

Grocery

  • Boxed Cereal
  • Canned & Packaged Fruit
  • Canned Meat & Beans
  • Canned Seafood
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Flour or Corn Meal
  • Hot Cereal
  • Juices
  • Packaged Dinners & Entrees
  • Packaged Milk
  • Packaged Pasta
  • Pasta Sauce
  • Peanut & Other Nut Butters
  • Rice
  • Soups
  • Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup
  • Water

Health and wellness

  • Allergy Medications
  • Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps
  • Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers
  • Cold & Sinus Items
  • Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs
  • Feminine Hygiene Items
  • First Aid Items
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Herbal Supplements
  • Homeopathic Items
  • Incontinence Items
  • Mouthwash
  • Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)
  • Pain Relief Items
  • Shaving Items
  • Sports Medicine Items
  • Stomach Relief Items
  • Toothpaste
  • Vitamins

Meat

  • Bacon
  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Ground Meat
  • Ham
  • Lamb
  • Pork
  • Sausage
  • Turkey
  • Veal

Paper products

  • Bath Tissue
  • Facial Tissue
  • Paper Towels

Produce

  • Bananas (bunches)
  • Grapes
  • Carrots
  • Potatoes

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

