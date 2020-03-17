Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is temporarily changing its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new store hours come just four days removed from Wegmans announcing it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day.

“We understand there are people in our communities, in particular susceptible populations, who are unable to get to our stores during this difficult time. While we need to remain focused on keeping our shelves stocked and our doors open for everyone, there are resources in our communities for those who cannot get to their local store. The best place to start is the local information and resource referral line, 211 in most communities, followed by the county’s website. We’re also calling on the public to help their neighbors and those around them,” the press release said.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

All Market Café seating areas

All in-store Pubs

Select Burger Bars

Amore

Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

There is currently a two item purchase limit on:

Baby

Baby Wipes

Baby Medication

Diapers

Bakery

Packaged Breads & Rolls

Cleaning supploes

Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters

Disinfecting Wipes

Household Cleaners

Dairy

Eggs

Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes

Frozen

Frozen Vegetables

Grocery

Boxed Cereal

Canned & Packaged Fruit

Canned Meat & Beans

Canned Seafood

Canned Vegetables

Flour or Corn Meal

Hot Cereal

Juices

Packaged Dinners & Entrees

Packaged Milk

Packaged Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Peanut & Other Nut Butters

Rice

Soups

Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup

Water

Health and wellness

Allergy Medications

Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps

Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers

Cold & Sinus Items

Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs

Feminine Hygiene Items

First Aid Items

Hand Sanitizers

Herbal Supplements

Homeopathic Items

Incontinence Items

Mouthwash

Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)

Pain Relief Items

Shaving Items

Sports Medicine Items

Stomach Relief Items

Toothpaste

Vitamins

Meat

Bacon

Beef

Chicken

Ground Meat

Ham

Lamb

Pork

Sausage

Turkey

Veal

Paper products

Bath Tissue

Facial Tissue

Paper Towels

Produce

Bananas (bunches)

Grapes

Carrots

Potatoes

