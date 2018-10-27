Wegmans and police host medication drop-off event

iStock/pirus01 For pharmacological treatment of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), use the lowest effective dose needed for long-term acid suppression therapy (proton pump inhibitors or histamine2 receptor antagonists).

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Wegmans Food Markets partnered with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday to host community prescription medication drop-off events in 82 of its stores for free.

The event gave the community the opportunity to remove potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes.

Unused prescription medicine and expired medicine in home pose significant public health and safety concerns due to their high susceptibility to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

“We’ve been hearing from law enforcement partners and community health professionals across our markets about the seriousness of the opioid epidemic,” Brian Scanlon, Wegmans vice president of asset protection, said. “We also know that some prescription medications, when misused, can lead to addiction and become a ‘gateway’ to illegal drugs."