Evening snow leads to slippery roads, crashes throughout Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seasonal snowfall left roadways slick and likely contributed to a number of crashes in and around Rochester Wednesday evening.

News 8 crews found emergency crews on the scene of a crash along North Goodman Street shortly after 7:00 p.m. Drivers we spoke with at a nearby gas station said they’d passed other crashes on their way into the city.

“It’s slippery and it’s really wet,” said Laura Morellck. “Everybody’s just driving really cautiously, which is really great. I saw a couple of accidents out in Fairport off the roads, but it wasn’t too bad. If you’re driving cautiously you’ll be fine.”