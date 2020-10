ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Webster woman on Friday following reports of damage to a vehicle in the town of Ontario.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kaycie Spade for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. Deputies said Spade allegedly slashed vehicle tires on Pear Tree Meadow on September 10.

Space was released on an appearance ticket. Space is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ontario Court to answer to the charge.