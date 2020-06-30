Webster town judge faces reprimand by New York State

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wester Town Justice is facing a warning from New York State.

The Commission of Judicial Conduct said Town Justice David Corretore failed to render court decisions in a timely manner.

The state commission said in once case, it took nearly four years for Corretore to announce a decision.

“Public confidence in the courts requires that justice not be unduly delayed, even in a small claims case, which is often very consequential to the litigants,” Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in a statement. “Reasonable deliberation by the judge is responsible and expected, but by any measure, four years is too long to render a decision. To his credit, Judge Corretore squarely accepted responsibility and undertook management measures to avoid such delays in the future.”

Judge Corretore has been a Justice of the Webster Town Court since 1988 and his current term expires on December 31, 2023.