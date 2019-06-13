Webster teen wins the trip of a lifetime Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) - A ninth grader from Webster won a nationwide contest and is now gearing up for the trip of a lifetime.

Eva Heroux will be traveling to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands and the Amazon, thanks to the AT&T, Direct TV and Nat Geo Mundo Explorer competition. She had to prove her passion for learning and travel, and excellence in the classroom.

Heroux will be in the field with National Geographic photographers, scientists and writers. She said she was thrilled to be one of only two winners from the United States to win this year's prize.

"Oh my gosh, I can't even put into words what this means to me. It's going to change my life. It's going to jumpstart my career for sure. And I'm so, so excited to go on this trip. It's like a once in a lifetime experience," said Heroux.

To commemorate her accomplishment, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo declared June 13 will be "Eva Heroux Day."

Heroux is set to leave in June.