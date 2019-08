ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Football returns Thursday as the Buffalo Bills square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 7:05 p.m. live on WROC.

Before the game starts a Webster teen will help set the tone.

Zach Eberts, 15, will be singing the national anthem before kickoff.

Webster Thomas' own Zach Eberts will be singing the National Anthem at tomorrow night's first preseason Buffalo Bills… Posted by Webster Central Schools on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Tune in for our special Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m. for all your pregame needs, and stick around after the game for our special Buffalo Postgame Live show will air until 11 p.m.