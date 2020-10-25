Webster teen seriously injured in Stafford crash

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that took place in the town of Stafford on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Ryan Ledermann, of Webster, was traveling westbound on State Route 33 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved tractor trailer. According to deputies, Ledermann struck the front driver’s side of an oncoming Dodge pickup truck that was traveling east.

Deputies identified the driver of the pickup truck as 56-year-old Charles Fales of Batavia. Ledermann and Fales were the only occupants in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

The vehicles hit head-on and this sent Ledermann’s vehicle off the north shoulder of the road where it came to rest. Fales’ truck went off the south shoulder of the roadway into a guardrail.

Deputies say Ledermann had to be extricated by crews from the Stafford Fire Department. A Mercy ambulance transported Ledermann to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were listed as serious.

According to deputies, Fales’ injuries were minor and he was taken to SMH.

New York State Police, the Stafford Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted deputies at the scene.