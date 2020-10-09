Webster supervisor on protest outside DA Doorley’s home: ‘Neighborhood is not an appropriate venue’

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster town supervisor is speaking out in support of Sandra Doorley after protesters gathered outside her home in Webster last Friday.

Supervisor Tom Flaherty said while he agrees with the protesters’ goals for social justice, he doesn’t think protesting outside someone’s home is appropriate. Flaherty posted about this on Facebook on Wednesday and received a lot of feedback. He said he disagrees with protesters on how to achieve the goal of racial equality.

“I think that the protesters and myself are aligned with the end goal that we want for society social justice and racial equality,” he said. “I just think that going into a residential neighborhood whether it is Webster, the city of Rochester, or Thailand, a residential neighborhood is not the appropriate venue for that type of event.”

He said about 100 protesters went to Sandra Doorley’s home in Webster on Friday around 9:15 at night and left by 10. In his Facebook post that received nearly 800 comments he mentioned a conversation with one of doorway’s neighbors who told him about trying to “soothe” her children through the noise going on outside. He said, “She and her husband did not move to Webster to endure things like this in front of their home.”

He said no property was damaged and no one was hurt, but adds it’s up to everyone’s individual interpretation of that night whether this was peaceful or not.

“Peaceful by definition equals no property was destroyed and no human beings were hurt we all agree on that.”

Also in the post he said, “two wrongs don’t make a right.” On Thursday, he wanted to clarify that statement.

“There were some words that translated to certain people to racism and that was not my intention in the least. This is a town I would like to think is about social justice and racial equality.”

He said he’d be happy to help protesters block off streets or use parks if they wanted to hold a protest in Webster.

Free the People Roc said this in a statement about Flaherty’s post:

“Our response can be found by a simple Google search. Tom Flaherty may consider using some of his energy to research white fragility. His findings would speak directly to his facebook post. White fragility is discomfort and defensiveness on the part of a white person when confronted by information about racial inequality and injustice. The town of Webster has a long way to go if their leaders are uncomfortable with demonstrators exercising their constitutional rights.”

News 8 also reached out to Sandra Doorley and she declined to comment at this time.