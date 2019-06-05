Local News

Webster students caught on video singing racially offensive song lyrics

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:12 PM EDT

The Webster Central School District is taking action after a video was circulated on social media.

The video was taken during a limo ride by Webster Schroeder High School students who were attending the junior prom. It showed students singing along to a song that included racially offensive language.

On Tuesday, the district held sessions with the students to discuss the video and its implications. Parents were also notified about the video.

