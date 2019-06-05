Webster students caught on video singing racially offensive song lyrics
The Webster Central School District is taking action after a video was circulated on social media.
The video was taken during a limo ride by Webster Schroeder High School students who were attending the junior prom. It showed students singing along to a song that included racially offensive language.
On Tuesday, the district held sessions with the students to discuss the video and its implications. Parents were also notified about the video.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
