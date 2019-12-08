Webster student arrested for making threat on Snapchat

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A student at Webster Schroeder High School was arrested on Saturday after a post on Snapchat was brought to the attention of officers with the Webster Police Department.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Bernardo Melendez Jr. and charged him with one count of making a terrorist threat.

Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there are no safety concerns for students and staff at the school. WPD did not address what was seen in the Snapchat post.

Melendez was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Webster Town Court on December 18.

“Threats are taken seriously with both the Webster School District and the Webster Police Department,” Webster Police Chief Rieger said. “All threats will be fully investigated, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”

According to the Webster Central School District, Melendez posted a picture of himself holding what appeared to be a gun with a written message that was threatening to the Webster Schroeder school community.

A concerned parent shared Melendez’s post with district administrators, and the district turned the matter over to the WPD.

WCSD said the parent’s quick actions resulted in yesterday’s investigation by the WPD.

According to WCSD, Melendez will not be in school this week, pending a superintendent’s hearing.

