Construction worker arrested at Klem South Elementary for guns in truck

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) - Police were called to Klem South Elementary School Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious person on campus.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Carmen Gumina says the "suspicious person" turned out to be a construction subcontractor who was found in possession of a licensed gun in his truck. While the gun was legally registered, it's illegal to have it on school grounds, the superintendent adds.

Gumina says at no time was there any additional threat to the school. In a Facebook post, police say the situation was contained and say "there is no danger to the school, students or nearby homes."

As a precaution, the school was placed into lockout for a brief period.

UPDATE: Police now say they found two handguns inside the truck of Timothy Ryan. Both appear to be legally-owned, but police say he has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds for bringing them on the school's campus.

He was arraigned and held on bail.