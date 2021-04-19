Webster police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Five Mile Line Road and Klem Road.

Police say a car turned left on Klem Road in front of an Eastbound motorcycle around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

The motorcycle driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. Police say he died of his injuries. The passenger of the car was hospitalized with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss