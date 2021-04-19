Webster police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Five Mile Line Road and Klem Road.

Police say a car turned left on Klem Road in front of an Eastbound motorcycle around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

The motorcycle driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. Police say he died of his injuries. The passenger of the car was hospitalized with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.