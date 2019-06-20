Webster police investigating suspicious encounter

Webster police are investigating a suspicious encounter between a male and a young girl Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the area of Gasberry Lane for the report of an older male asking a young girl to get into his vehicle with him around 5:30 p.m.

The male is described to be in his 50s, skinny build, wearing glasses, a black t-shirt with salt and pepper hair and a short beard. Police believe he was driving a newer model of a blue two-door Chevrolet Sonic or a similar type vehicle. The car was seen heading east on Gasberry Lane and is believed to have gone south on south Huckleberry Lane. Police say the man had an open can of beer in the center console as well as a bottle of Jack Daniels on the passenger seat.

Police say an investigation is ongoing but anyone with information is asked to call 911.