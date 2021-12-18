Webster Police investigating suspicious criminal activity

WEBSTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department is investigating suspicious crimes that occurred last night.

According to officials between approximately 9:40 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. WPD responded to three separate forced entry burglaries on Old Way Drive and Springfield Drive. Property was stolen at two out of three locations. No one was home at the time.

Additionally between 11:40 p.m. and 2:20 a.m. WPD responded to several reports of multiple people entering vehicles near Five Miles Line Road and Gravel Road between route 104. During this investigation a stolen vehicle was recovered on Hightower way.

The vehicle was stole around 3:15 a.m. from file mile Line Rd.

WPD detained a male around 6:20 a.m. that may be connected to these crimes, however after interviewing the individual he was released.

Officials are seeking any information that may help to solve these crimes, and asking anyone that has surveillance videos in these areas to please check for possible evidence during these time frames.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster Police Department at (585) 872-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.