ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say Webster man suffered minor stab wounds while attempting to buy drugs in the city early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Reynolds Street, on the city’s southwest side, for reports of a man stabbed.

There, officers wound a 58-year-old Webster man with minor stab wounds. That man told police he was trying to buy drugs and was stabbed in his arms during a robbery.

He was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

No suspects are in custody at this time.