Webster man sentenced after drug bust

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison Tuesday, after a series of drug busts in Webster and Rochester.

According to prosecutors, police saw Cody Fingland, 23, sell THC vape cartridges to another person on February 22, 2021. Investigators searching his South Clinton Avenue residence found 30 grams of cocaine, just over 1 pound of marijuana, 83 oxycodone pills, a loaded 22-gauge shotgun, and additional ammunition.

Prosecutors say Fingland kept the South Clinton residence as a headquarters from which he stored, packaged, and sold the drugs.

Police also searched a Whiting Road home in Webster, where they say Fingland previously lived with his parents. There they found 24 pounds of marijuana, “various THC products,” and 85 clonazepam pills.

Prosecutors say police initially intercepted two packages containing marijuana intended for Fingland in December of 2020. Fingland was charged and released at the time.

Fingland was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentence to 84 months Tuesday.