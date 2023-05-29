ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Webster held their Memorial Day Parade on Monday, working its way from Spry Middle School to the Webster Rural Cemetery on Ridge Road. A ceremony was also held following the parade.

We spoke to a local veteran as the caravan of vehicles and marchers went by. He says it’s hard for the younger generations to understand exactly what people like him went through.

“You never got the thank you. And I think that’s a black mark on our nation. The way we treated those returning from Vietnam. And I have set dedicated my life in honor of my uncles and those who had come to a country that wasn’t as well and welcoming as we have been subsequently.”