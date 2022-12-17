WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds of people gathered in Webster on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday to lay 650 wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes.

The event was held at the Webster Union Cemetery on Webster Road at noon. Dozens of veterans were in attendance. The ceremony had a bagpiper, presentations by a Gold Star Mother and a Purple Heart recipient.

Wreaths Across America has a program that for every $15 wreath, $5 will go back to a non-profit. This year the Blue and Gold Star Mothers were chosen. At least $4,300 has been given back.

The Blue Star Mothers are using the money to build care-package items for deployed service members in remote areas. The Gold Star Mothers are purchasing items for military families in the Rochester area, and helping local wounded veterans.