Webster holds forum on teen vaping on Tuesday

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the number of vaping related illnesses climbs, worried parents are taking a closer look at their children’s behavior.

The Webster Health and Education Network hosted a forum for parents, school leaders and other community members on Tuesday evening.

It’s the third time a forum has been held in Webster.

A Webster school resource officer said attendance increases each time. Parents at the meeting said they learned a lot.

“Parents need to be educated on what our children are being faced against,” Webster parent Stacie Peters said. “I have a high schooler, middle schooler and elementary student and I think it’s just important for parents to have all the information they need.”

In addition to these forums, the Monroe County Health Department also provides free prevention training to the public.