WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester held its annual Winterfest Monday at Camp Bay View.

Families and community members attending the event could enjoy some winter fun — like sledding, hiking, arts and crafts, snow hiking and even Snow Yoga.

“The Y and Camp is so much about family so we love having these family events so that families can come together,” said Heather Hayes, camp director at Camp Bay View. “The Y is a safe place for all so it’s nice to enjoy some time outside at camp doing some activities that the kids normally do and the parents don’t get to enjoy, so we love having our families come out every once in a while.”

This event was free for all community members. Organizers say it was a great way to get out of the house on this warm winter day, especially for the youngsters who out of school because of the February break.