Webster girl scout troop builds bench to honor healthcare workers for work during pandemic

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The girls scouts in troop 60672 said Tammy Serio-Miller was like their second mom. She was a nurse in the Webster Central School District and died this past October.

“She was a big part of us since we were little kids, we’ve always gone to school together,” said ninth grader Arianna Ramos.

“She was really sweet and she really loved this school a lot,” said ninth grader Alexis Mitchell.

Tammy’s daughter Zoe is also part of troop 60672. Troop leader Laura Stradley said the girls had started working on their silver award project when COVID-19 hit. When they started meeting in person again, their ideas for the project changed.

“They decided they wanted to change the focus of their project and I think because the pandemic had so significantly impacted everybody that became something very meaningful for them,” Stradley said.

The girls decided to build a bench in honor of Tammy and all the school nurses and healthcare workers who have been working so hard during the pandemic. The bench is behind Spry Middle School near the walking trail.

“We thought it would be really special to build this bench in her honor and everyone’s honor who has gone through this in the medical industry,” Mitchell said.

“It was not as difficult as it originally looked, but it did take a couple hours to build, we’re really proud of it,” said tenth grader Sarah Stradley.

Webster schools nursing coordinator Michelle Brincka and Spry Middle School interim principal Jackie Saunders worked closely with Tammy.

“Tammy was the epitome of kindness compassion and selflessness she gave 100% to not only the students, the staff, friends, colleagues,” said Brincka.

“Tammy loved to walk so this being right next to a walking trail is a perfect place and it’s just going to be very meaningful for us to come out here and remember her,” Saunders said.

The silver award project represents something that will create a lasting impact in the community. With this bench, Tammy and all healthcare workers will be remembered forever.

The Webster Veterans of Foreign War paid for all the materials to build the bench and a tree which will be planed near the bench this spring.