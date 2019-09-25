Webster gets new, state-of-the-art pediatric urgent care

Parents have a brand new option for pediatric urgent care in the greater Rochester area.

WROC’s Josh Navarro was told the facility is the first of it’s kind, and it is locally-owned.

Acute Kids Urgent Care only sees patients who are under 23 years old. Doctor Chrysa Charno says parents can go to their facility when their primary doctor is not available.

When children enter Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care off of Bay Road in Webster, they’ll see rooms full of color.

“Kids are different. They’re little adults. They require specialized care in a facility that is very comfortable to kids,” said Dr. Charno.

The facility has a total of five exam rooms. Each one is adorned with encouraging messages, featuring local kids as models.

Children at Acute Kids can be treated for colds, coughs, sore throats, cuts needing stitches, and other minor procedures.

Dr. Charno says parents should reserve going to the Emergency Room for when their kids are really sick.

“So it’s nice when you have something that’s minor, or a broken bone, or an injury or cut or something, that could be seen in a different facility,” she says.

Recently, Acute Kids saw their 100th child this week.