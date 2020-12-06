Webster first responders host holiday parade

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – First responders from all over the Rochester area gathered Saturday afternoon to take part in a holiday parade to spread holiday cheer in Webster.

“It’s a first-time-ever event that we’ve put on to kind of replace the normal Webster Fireman’s Parade that would happen on this day,” Syed Ahmed Mustafa said.

Normally, Main Street in the village of Webster would close off for the holiday festivities but even in this year of anomalies, those in charge would not let the pandemic get in the way.

Robyn Whittaker helps coordinate the usual White Christmas in the Village.

“All of the people who came out and took the time to do this, to set something up to be fun, I think the response was incredible,” Whittaker said.

According to Mustafa, the goal was to get holiday cheer during a time when those in the community need it the most.

“The idea was this wasn’t meant to be a fundraiser, it’s not meant to be a moneymaker,” Mustafa said. “We wanted the people to have something to look forward to, and we wanted businesses to be able to reconnect to the community.”

Mustafa said 68 different organizations and 3,400 cars registered for the parade.