Webster Central School District hosted second annual Special Olympics

Webster Central School District hosted its second annual Special Olympics New York’s Monroe County Public Schools Athletic Conference Spring Games on Thursday. 

The event was held at Webster Thomas High School and included 500 athletes across nine school districts. 

The games kicked off when the “flame of hope” torch arrived, which was carried by Special Olympians and the Webster Police Department. 

The event included running events, relays and various field events for running and wheel chair participants. 
 

