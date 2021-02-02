Webster business Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business certification

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito announced the eight businesses that were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD). One of the businesses, V & B Underground Utilities Inc., is located in Webster.

Those businesses include:

Anchorwork LLC, located in Albany, NY, provides business transition management

Ivy Admissions Group LLC, located in Clifton Park, NY, specializes in education, IT, staffing and marketing consulting

V & B Underground Utilities Inc., located in Webster, NY, installs underground utilities and provides restoration services

Aurai Capital LLC, located in East Meredith, NY, is a reseller of Personal Protective Equipment.

Armando Crescenzi, located in Bronx, NY, provides food preparation services

Recast Industries Inc., located in Long Beach, NY, is a carpentry contractor

Boston Safety Training Inc., located in Abington, MA, is a supplier of Personal Protective Equipment and provides safety training and consulting

Apiary Medical Inc., located in Lakewood, CO, manufactures Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies

The Act promotes and encourages participation of SDVOBs in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found here on the Office of General Services website.