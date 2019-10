WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is suing the Town of Webster after he says he was wrongly arrested.

Joseph Snowden was arrested for robbery in December 2017 for a crime that took place one month before.

In July 2018, Snowden was found not guilty of the crime. Surveillance video from the victim’s home ruled him out as the thief.

Snowden claims Webster police fabricated evidence against him to justify the arrest.

Snowden subsequently lost his job at Monroe Community College due to the allegations.

Full lawsuit: