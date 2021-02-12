Webster announces new police chief

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty announced the selection of Dennis Kohlmeier as the next Chief of Police for the Webster Police Department.

Kohlmeier — a Webster resident — formally served in the Webster Police Department for 20 years, retiring after six years as a lieutenant. He is currently Business Development Director for REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.

“The selection of a police chief is one of the most important decisions a town board can make. That’s why we conducted an open and exhaustive search to fine the best possible candidate,” Flaherty said in a statement. “Dennis Kohlmeier will be ready to serve Webster residents on day one. His law enforcement experience, training and education are only surpassed by his dedication to the community.”

The Town Board’s appointment of Kohlmeier as chief will be on February 18. Swearing-in ceremony arrangements are still pending due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After serving in the Webster Police Department for over three decades, Former Webster Police Chief Joe Rieger announced in December that he would be retiring.