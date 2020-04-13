Wearing and caring for a cloth face mask

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), now recommends wearing fabric masks or cloth face coverings, in public, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Amber Dellefave is an infection preventionist at Unity Hospital. She said the thought behind it is source control.

“The way you spread is by talking, sneezing, coughing and things like that. So if you’re in close contact with somebody else and if you’re infected and don’t know. You could potentially be spreading that to them. So the cloth masks will help to keep all of those secretions contained,” said Dellefave.

Dellefave added, it’s best to use the cloth masks in areas where you can’t utilize social distancing, like at a grocery store. Right now the CDC doesn’t have any strict or specified ways to clean or sanitize it. On their website it has “ A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering. “

“It really depends on how much you’re using it. I do recommend having a few of these on hand, so you can launder them with your normal laundry. Regular washing and drying. That’ll do the trick. As long it is all of fabric material,” said Dellefave.

Washing it is not only important, but the way you take it off your face. Health experts say remove it by the strings or elastic and don’t touch its front. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, because those are possible portals of entry and could possibly contaminante yourself. It’s also important to thoroughly wash your hands after removing or handling a used mask.

Wearing masks is still just a recommendation and not a requirement. Health officials are urging people to leave heavy duty masks, already in short supply to medical professionals.