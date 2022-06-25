ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, an abortion-rights protest was held at Rochester City Hall Saturday.

The event, known as “We Won’t Go Back,” was created by a national coalition known as “Bans Off Our Bodies,” an abortion-rights movement that was formed to mobilize against anti-abortion laws.

Organizers of the protest said in a statement:

“The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, ending our constitutional right to abortion. It has never been more important for us to show up for abortion access. We won’t go back.”

According to the coalition’s website, “We Won’t Go Back” protests are happening nationally. More information can be found on their website.